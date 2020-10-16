WENATCHEE — A local business Friday was the victim of a cyber attack from an email purportedly from the Chelan-Douglas Health District with an attached zip file titled “Phase 2 Guidance.”
According to a news release from the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the email system of the local business apparently sent emails to other local businesses with the same zip file “Phase 2 Guidance.”
The Chelan-Douglas Health District did not send out any zip file with “Phase 2 Guidance” and advises anyone who receives the email not to open the zip file attachment.
CDHD advises there could be future such cyber attacks referencing COVID-19 or phased reopening guidance. Businesses should be cautious with those types of emails that do not come from trusted sources like Chelan-Douglas Health District, Department of Health, government agencies or local organizations.