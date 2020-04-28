WENATCHEE — On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced an easing of COVID-19 related restrictions on fishing, state parks, public lands and golf beginning on May 5. This was welcome news to local outdoor enthusiasts.
Dave Graybill, a member of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission since 2015, said he is glad to see this happening.
“It’s going to take a lot of pressure off. It’s an activity that provides people a lot of benefits — just being outdoors. I’m just so happy to see it,” said Graybill, who lives in Leavenworth and is known as the Fishin’ Magician. “That was really a necessary move. People have been sheltered for too long. An activity like fishing is essential to our psyche. That’s why we live in Eastern Washington, for those outdoor benefits.”
The governor’s ruling required anglers limit themselves to just day trips. Graybill said he can understand why the state is limiting travel.
"There are a lot of small communities on the east side that really don’t want an influx of people from outside of the area. Some of those communities haven’t had a case (of COVID-19),” Graybill said.
Graybill said the travel restriction should allow people in Wenatchee to reach places like Banks Lake, Moses Lake and Potholes Reservoir.
Graybill recommends checking out the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishing regulations pamphlet to find out which lakes are open this time of year. He has been recommending Jameson Lake in Douglas County to fishermen.
“It has big, long stretches of shoreline that people can access. There is plenty of room for people to practice social distancing,” he said. “Blue Lake in Grant County, there is a stretch along the highway that is usually packed with RVs on opening weekend. It’s 2 miles long, so people can use that shoreline. Beehive Reservoir in the Wenatchee Heights here, you can literally space yourself all around the lake.”
Andy Dappen, founder of Wenatchee Outdoors, said the relaxation of restrictions will allow more people to get outdoors.
“To be able to get out more on state and federal lands, having a looser opening on being able to be active, I think it helps,” he said.
It is an opportunity to get active and change the scenery, which benefits you physically and mentally, Dappen said.
“There are a lot of people dealing with stress right now. If you have a job where you can work at home, you don’t have financial stress, but there are a lot of people whose jobs have been lost or hours curtailed. They are feeling stress. To be able to get outdoors and exercise is really nice,” Dappen said.
The limit to just day trips will prevent many Western Washington residents from coming over checking out places like the Alpine Lakes, which are quite popular, he said. Seeing those areas used less might be kind of fun, Dappen noted.
In terms of social distancing, Dappen has been watching how people have been behaving in Sage Hills and Castle Rock.
“People have been good about staying spaced. As you’re approaching, people will step off the trail to maintain the distance. People have been very conscientious about staying apart,” he said. “Even if you stop to chat, people stay back. If we’re good citizens, the government won’t reel us back in. It’s been good to get people outdoors seeing more scenery.”
Travis Hornby, president of the Central Washington chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, said mountain bikers still need to take precautions because we’re not “out of the woods yet.”
The governor’s ruling will open up more trails, Hornby said. Typically, many of the local trails would be accessed by westsiders.
“We do get a lot of visitors. The economic impact of mountain bikers is pretty significant in the Wenatchee Valley, because of the increase in trails over the years,” Hornby said. “It comes down to not hanging out at the trailheads. Do your exercise, then get out of the zone. It’s tough not to have a beer with your friends after a good mountain bike ride, but you have to take precautions.”