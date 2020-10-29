EAST WENATCHEE — Local healthcare centers will start performing contact tracing in the Wenatchee Valley.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19 health officials contact everyone who has been in touch with that person to tell them they may have been exposed.
State Department of Health officials have been the ones performing that tracking, but it will now be performed by staff at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health and Cascade Medical, according to a health district news release.
The change will increase how fast people receive calls, according to the news release. It will also reduce the number of calls people get, and the phone calls will come from local sources in the community.
Information provided to the health district will not be disclosed to external sources, according to the news release. Also, people do not need to provide information like Social Security numbers, legal status or other personal information.