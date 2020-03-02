Updated, 7:20 p.m. Monday:

WENATCHEE — The spread of COVID-19 has prompted Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health to establish triage areas outside their facilities and has led to the testing of two possible cases of the illness in North Central Washington, including one in Wenatchee.

Confluence Health on Monday identified a patient at Central Washington Hospital who had symptoms consistent with a possible case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, CEO Peter Rutherford said Monday.

The case is not yet confirmed and results are expected to come back from testing at the state lab in 48 to 96 hours. The patient is in isolation at the hospital, Rutherford said.

“We became aware of a patient today who has significant respiratory distress and now meets the criteria for testing, so the test was sent today,” he said.

The second NCW case was reported by the Grant County Health District on Monday. A sample from that case was also sent to the state lab for testing, according to a Monday press release from the district.

As the preparations accelerate, the CEOs of Confluence Health and CVCH cautioned against panic in a joint interview with The Wenatchee World on Monday.

“The first thing we need to be cognizant of is: Let’s not panic about this,” Rutherford said. “The vast majority of people are going to be fine.”

The latest analysis of cases has found that around 80% of people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms similar to a cold, Rutherford said.

The next 15% of cases will resemble pneumonia, he said. Only the most severe cases in the elderly or people with preexisting conditions will require hospitalization.

But both organizations are taking steps to minimize the number of people affected by the illness.

They’re asking people who believe they may have COVID-19 to first call the state Department of Health at 800-525-0127 before coming into a healthcare facility.

The “phone triage” will allow the healthcare providers to screen for possible symptoms without the patient putting others at risk of infection, Rutherford said.

“Don’t just go to the doctor’s office, then you’re risking infecting a bunch more people,” Rutherford said.

Patients with respiratory infections who need to be admitted to a hospital — or who arrive at one of the two organizations’ facilities unexpectedly — will be triaged outside the facilities’ buildings.

A temporary triage tent was set up outside Central Washington Hospital Monday evening. It will begin operation either Tuesday or Wednesday, Rutherford said.

“If people have a respiratory infection we will try to screen them there,” he said. “If people need more attention then we will put them into protected rooms inside the ER with protected staff.”

The tent system has been used in drills before, but this is the first time it’s been deployed for a real-world incident, Confluence spokesman Andrew Canning said Monday.

CVCH plans to park its mobile clinic vehicle outside its main community health center on Orondo Avenue for the same purpose, CEO David Olson said.

Confluence Health on Sunday activated its Hospital Incident Command System, HICS, in response to the growing number of COVID-19 infections statewide. It will be coordinating with the health district and other providers like CVCH.

“Within the North Central region, I think there’s a history of collaborating and if ever there was a time for collaboration it’s when something like this happens,” Olson said.

The number of confirmed cases in King and Snohomish counties have risen over the past few days, but there still have not been any confirmed cases in NCW.

But both organizations are focused on having the infrastructure in place to treat cases if, or when, they arrive in the area, Olson said.

“Someone (with COVID-19) could be here, we just don’t know,” he said. “This is one of those situations where you get all your ducks in a row and then you wait.”

For more information from Confluence Health, visit its website here.