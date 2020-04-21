OLYMPIA — State Rep. Keith Goehner said Sunday’s mass protest in Olympia over the state’s stay-home order was an expression of all the frustrations people are experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including their desire to get back to work.
“I think what we’re seeing is people looking for some consistency in the enforcement of some of the activities,” Goehner, R-Dryden, said. “When we look at the things that are allowed — there are some things that have pretty high interaction with people — and other things where a lot of people feel there are some of these activities that can put people back to work and still maintain safety precautions.”
Protests are happening all over the country, with people advocating for state governments to lift stay-home orders, which are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Olympia protest drew more than 2,000 people.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said he can understand why people are getting restless.
“This virus has really impacted people’s lives and livelihood. We somehow need to find a balance,” he said. “The challenge is, we’re basically at our peak right now. My understanding is when you are at the peak, we shouldn’t let our guard down too much because we’re most likely to contract COVID-19 when it is at its peak.”
Hawkins said much of the debate is starting to get partisan.
“Our country is very divided politically. Sometimes these sorts of situations can test those political divides. It’s frustrating for me when our governor and our president are going at it a bit,” Hawkins said. “Obviously, they have the right to be frustrated too. The most important thing now is for all of us to continue to support each other to get through this. There are a lot of people, families, and businesses that are struggling.”
Hawkins said he’s puzzled by restrictions the state has put on fishing and hunting. The public should be able to do those activities, as well as hiking, while adhering to social distance protocols, he said.
A phased opening of the economy should also be achievable, Hawkins said.
“There are things we can start implementing that would help our economy get going again while still protect people. Why can you do affordable housing but not other construction? That’s an issue in Chelan and Douglas counties,” Hawkins said. “Why can’t a contractor work by himself in a house? That person is relegated to sitting on his sofa. I don’t see a huge health implication.”
The Republican caucus, Goehner said, has had a dialogue with the governor since the first day the list of essential businesses came out. He said businesses that have minimal to no public interaction should be allowed to re-open.
“There have been some good suggestions we’re hoping the governor will consider,” he said.