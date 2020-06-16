WENATCHEE — Wenatchee ski cross racer, Jack Mitchell on June 9 achieved an honor afforded to only 20 ski racers nationwide, selection to the Skicross Project Gold Camp. However, the email from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team informing the 17-year-old of his selection also came with some bad news.
“Unfortunately, due to the challenges we face navigating COVID-19, we regret to inform you that U.S. Ski & Snowboard will not be hosting any Project Gold camps this summer,” the email stated. “This decision was not made lightly. We take the health and welfare of you, your fellow athletes, and our staff very seriously.”
The U.S. team has a Project Gold program where it picks the junior elite skiers in the freestyle categories, said Jim Mitchell, Jack’s father.
Jim Mitchell said the U.S. team puts together the special camps once a year where they bring in youth teaching, nutritionists and exercise experts.
“There is high-level coaching on snow. They work on development to increase their skills. The idea is these are the kids and young adults. Some of the people in Jack’s group are in their 20s with a World Cup start,” he said. “These are the guys who have a ceiling for gold medals in the Olympics and World Championships in the future. It’s a big honor.”
Being selected to the team was a big honor, Jack Mitchell said. It was something he had been working towards.
“It’s a good feeling and a bad feeling. You still get recognition on the website, so it is still official. Even though I didn’t get to go, I was still selected,” Jack Mitchell said.
Ski cross racers are selected to the team based on performance in races. However, Jack Mitchell said there were some racers who were better in the overall point standings, but he placed higher because the team compares him to other racers and results throughout the year.
It’s all about speculation from the people who are choosing for Project Gold, he said.
Jim Mitchell said Jack had qualified for the Junior World Championship team, but the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team announced there would be no support of any logistics due to COVID-19.
“He was progressing more than what the coaches had hoped for. He was on an upper trajectory. Just as the season ended, he was kicking into another gear, ready to make a huge leap with things like starts, tactics,” Jim Mitchell said. “He’s been working out in the gym putting on 10 pounds of muscle. He was poised to start getting podiums and then this hit. The coaches have input to these teams.”
Jack Mitchell had four top-20 finishes this season and one top-10. He raced in the Canadian Nationals in January along with a bunch of World Cup racers from Canada, Japan and Switzerland.
It was a treat to race and train with the World Cup guys, Jim Mitchell said.
“It was -15 on a training day. It was so cold, they let people run the course if they want. They were done with official training because of the cold. At the end of the training, there were only a couple guys left, including Kevin Drury from Canada, the overall World Cup winner,” Jim Mitchell said. “He and Jack were the only ones on the course.”
When COVID-19 shut everything down, Jack Mitchell said he was definitely starting to get better with some technical skills. He was getting more comfortable with different tactics on the course, feeling it really showed in his last two races.
Having the racing season shut down does hurt his progress, but Jack Mitchell said it is the same for everyone, so they’ll just have to figure it out next year. He plans on training this summer, getting things figured out before skiing starts.
Jack will have to qualify for Project Gold again, but he feels it will be easier next time. He is doing home workouts, but says it is a “completely different animal.”
“Without the training facilities open, it’s hard to mimic what I had done in the past,” he said.
Next January are the World University games with 2,000 athletes from 60 countries. Jim Mitchell said his son should make that. He’s currently in Running Start at Wenatchee Valley College and just makes the age requirement.
“The World Junior Championships are going to be in Siberia, which is going to be crazy. If he is healthy, I’m sure he’ll make that team. The U.S. Championships are in April. The racing community is hoping everything will be open enough by fall and winter,” Jim Mitchell said.
Making Project Gold was a big goal, said Jack Mitchell, noting he doesn’t have any specific goals for next season. He just wants to get as far as he can.
“He’s right where he needs to be on the development curve. Jack is 150 in the World after a short rookie year. He’s 10th in the U.S. He was ready to move up a couple of spots. He’s right there with his age group in the world,” Jim Mitchell said.