WENATCHEE — Faced with logistical concerns, Confluence Health has returned around 100 doses of a newly approved drug that treats coronavirus-positive people with a high risk of hospitalization.
The treatment uses monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment received widespread attention in October after President Donald Trump received a dose, along with other medications, shortly after contracting the virus.
Two similar versions of the treatment have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. One is manufactured by Regeneron, which is the version Trump received, and the other is made by the company Eli Lilly, which is the version that was allocated to Confluence Health by the state Department of Health.
But the treatment has seen relatively low use by health care organizations across the country — including Confluence Health — partially due to the logistical hurdles of administering the doses.
Confluence Health chose to return its doses to be used in other hospitals and instead is focusing on the all-hands-on-deck effort to roll out vaccinations in the area, Confluence Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake said Wednesday.
“This was occurring at the same time we were going through our vaccine planning stages,” he said. “So ultimately we had to decide what would provide our community with the best benefit and we chose to put most of our efforts into planning the vaccination rollout and to ultimately not utilize the monoclonal antibody therapy.”
The issue is the very short window of time needed to identify patients who could benefit from the drug and then administer it.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are meant to treat people who are at high risk of having a severe case of COVID-19 or needing hospitalization. But they must be administered soon after a person contracts the virus and before they’re hospitalized, according to the FDA.
“From a logistical standpoint — where we’re getting sometimes over 100 positive patients a day through our drive-thru testing station — you can imagine the process of fully vetting the risk factors of all these patients that were positive and trying to figure out which ones would benefit the most from that therapy,” he said.
Once identified, the COVID-positive patients would then need to come into a clinical setting to receive the drug intravenously. When administered to at-risk patients with the right timing, the treatment’s effect has been promising, according to data from the companies.
But finding enough staff members, who are already in short supply, to manage the program was also a concern, Lake said.
“Logistically, it was going to be very, very challenging to try to figure all that out,” he said.
But Confluence has started using other medications to treat the most severe COVID-19 cases once the patients are hospitalized, including steroids and the antiviral medication remdesivir. Those improved treatments have helped lower the number of hospitalized patients who have needed ICU admission, Lake told The Wenatchee World in November.
The concern around the monoclonal antibody logistics — especially in conjunction with the vaccine rollout — has been mirrored across the country. The federal government has on hand nearly 532,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment, according to The New York Times. Around 55% of that has been shipped out.
“But early data collected from hospitals by the federal government suggest that they have given only about 20 percent of their supply to patients,” The Times reported.
Some health care organizations that are offering the treatment have also found significantly less demand from people than expected, according to The Times.