CASHMERE — A long-term care center in Cashmere had a COVID-19 outbreak that led to a spike in the city’s positive case rate.
The Cashmere Care Center had quite a few residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in early December, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcolm Butler said during a Dec. 21 Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting. The center’s executive director, Paul Foltz, on Tuesday declined to say how many residents caught COVID-19, but did say the center is near the end of the outbreak.
A Nov. 24 news release posted on the center's website announced a resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Then on Dec. 7, the center posted that staff and residents had tested positive and all impacted residents' families had been notified.
Foltz did return a call for further comment.
Cashmere had the highest COVID-19 incidence rate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15 for cities in Chelan County, Butler said. The incidence rate was 3,453 per 100,000 over a two-week period for the entire city, and 446 people tested positive, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data.
The positive cases at the center led to that higher rate, Butler said.