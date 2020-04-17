CHELAN — The Chelan High School baseball team had a fantastic season last year, going 21-3 on its way to a third-place finish at state. The senior-led Goats dominated the Caribou Trail League, averaging 12.9 runs per game while giving up 1.8 runs per game.
The Goats beat Okanogan 1-0 in the district title game. In the CTL/NEA Crossover, Chelan shut out Deer Park 5-0 to advance to the state games in Yakima. Chelan won 5-2 over Hoquiam in the first game and 9-2 over Overlake in the second game. In the semifinals, Chelan lost 5-0 to eventual state champion University Prep. The Goats won 7-2 over Colville to grab third place.
Chelan graduated five of its nine starters, all key players. This season, there were four returning seniors led by southpaw pitcher Connor Wilson, who has lost one game in three years, earning all-state honors in 2019.
The other seniors are Brennan Moody, Cade Christopherson and Breckin Sporseen. All were looking forward to their senior season, but that was dashed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The big thing for us — the JV team we have has only lost one game in two years. We were stacking guys up. We were optimistic we were going to make another run again,” said Chelan head coach Dana Papasedero. “It’s not to be. It’s one of those things. We were ready, loaded up with players.”
Chelan has won the past two district titles. The team won the CTL last year for the first time in many years as Cashmere was for a long time the dominant team. Papasedero felt the team was in good shape this year.
He was tremendously optimistic with the returning players, who had a chance last season to gain experience watching the seniors play. Papasedero was certain the team would have made another run at state.
But of course, that was all lost, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are disappointed. It has smacked us in the face,” he said. The boys have been working all winter. They are a pretty dedicated group and have played a lot of summer baseball. They wanted to follow up on the legacy the previous class had established.”
Papasedero said the community has really rallied the school’s baseball program.
“I think that is big. A lot of parents and boosters are disappointed, maybe more so than the kids. We had a big fundraiser in January and bought a bunch of new stuff for the fields,” he said. “There is just a lot of energy that is now siphoned off. We’ll try to rekindle it for next year.”
Playing in the summer was important for the Goats to stay sharp, but whether or not that happens now is an open question.
Papasedero said whenever they get the green light, the plan is to pick up right where they left off playing anyone possible to see what happens.
“Its uncharted territory so we don’t really know what will happen,” he said. “Some of the kids were on summer teams already. We don’t want to take that away from them, but for the kids that weren’t going to have an opportunity to play in summer, we’re going to try to put something together for them.”