EAST WENATCHEE — Imagine this group of seniors on the 2020 Eastmont girls’ golf team. Only one player of the five had ever played golf before their freshman year. Yet, this group was ready to complete their careers as the best Wildcat girls’ golf team ever.
Only Emilee Wentworth, the top golfer on the team, had played before freshman year. The rest of the girls — Tyna Burt, Maddie Piepel, Jillian Paxton and Allison Theiler — started golfing as freshmen.
Despite the lack of experience, these girls won districts in 2018. In 2019, they won the Big 9, lost districts, but made it to state as a team. In 2020, these girls were ready to build on these accomplishments but were denied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was just heartwarming how these girls have improved. It was just the most fun time I’ve ever had coaching,” said Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch.
In his 13-years as head coach, Welch said this is the best team he’s ever had. With two berths to state for the Big 9, Welch felt like Eastmont and Wenatchee would be the teams to grab those spots.
“The girls had improved dramatically. We were looking forward to a pretty solid year,” said Welch. “They are devastated. I’m devastated for them. I definitely shed a tear for them.”
Eastmont had only been playing for two weeks. They were heading out for the Hanford Invite for their first non-league match on that Friday. Then, they got word school was closing but they could still practice.
By the following Monday, it was announced spring sports had been suspended. Of course, like other spring sports, the girls held out hope they could still have a shortened season, but even that was not in the cards.
"I send stuff out to them from time to time," Welch said. " ... Every senior is devastated, athletics or not, over the way everything has shaken out."
Welch said he believes Wentworth was on her way to an amazing senior year.
“I’m pretty certain she would have won Player of the Year in the league. She came in second last year to a great player, Cassie Kimm” he said. “Emilee was second and is much improved this year. I was looking forward to having her and the team."
Wentworth has a scholarship offer to North Idaho. Welch said she worked with Ed Paine over the winter and improved her gamea lot. He felt she could have been top 15 in state.
Burt earned first-team, all-league honors last season. Welch felt she had a chance to be the No. 2 player in league behind Wentworth. Piepel had improved too. Welch felt she would have been first-team, all-league.
“Granted, the league is not the strongest for girls’ golf. It was a very solid team. I thought we could be very competitive in the non-league events. We could not have won state. We’re not good enough,” Welch said. “We felt like we had a chance, not to compete at state, but to make it to the second day.”
Sadly, we’ll never know what these Eastmont girls could have accomplished in 2020.
“I’m still having trouble coming to grips with it. No one would have ever guessed the scenario. Four of these kids had never played golf before freshman year. To get to the point they have is just so sad. It was the best team,” Welch said.