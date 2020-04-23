WENATCHEE — The closure of the high school baseball season due to COVID-19 concerns was a cruel blow to so many teams across the state, perhaps no more so than the Wenatchee High School baseball team.
The Panthers were loaded with 11 seniors. WHS Head Coach Jeff Zehnder said there has never been a time when he could start nine seniors. It was a luxury.
“That is pretty exciting to think about. The coaches were excited about the success these kids were going to have,” Zehnder said. “Our hopes were that we could compete every single game. If we didn’t win, that was on us. That’s how we felt.”
Wenatchee was 15-8 last season, second in the Big 9 behind eventual state champion Moses Lake. In 2018, this group made the 4A final four and nearly the state title game, before losing a tight semifinal.
The Panthers were 1-3 against Moses Lake last season, proving they could compete with the best.
“They have been there. They have played in lot of big games. In the semifinal game was pretty good. It was a tight game until the sixth inning,” Zehnder said. “They got a taste of all that success.”
There is so much maturation for the kids from junior to senior year, Zehnder said. The players know this is their last shot. When you get a group of talented young men in that senior year, the sky's the limit, he said.
The Panthers were battle tested playing playoff baseball, where nearly every game is lose and you’re out. Zehnder said they had some high goals of getting to the playoffs and competing for the state title.
“Once you get to the playoffs, it is anybody’s ball game. Having been to the final four a couple times. You see the kids play differently, even the best teams,” he said. “You could have an older team playing a younger team and the older team usually wins, but I’ve seen some different outcomes. If you can get to state, it is an exciting feeling.”
Zehnder said the kids were expecting to compete to the end. Their goal is always to play on the last day of the high school season.
The Panthers had an amazing team assembled. They were deep in every area, pitching, defense, hitting.
“We have five solid pitchers. We have a couple guys who could throw over 85 mph. We had couple guys who could keep hitter off balance with off-speed. We have real dynamic pitching staff. We were solid behind the plate,” he said.
Everywhere around the horn, there were guys who could make plays. Zehnder said most have been playing together since they were “knee high to a grasshopper.” It was a tight group, he said, who did what it takes to compete, like working in the offseason.
Coming into their senior season, hopes were high. It was a real shock, he said, when they were asked to not come to school anymore. There was hope they would be off just a couple weeks. The WIAA extended that later.
“We were hanging onto that thread. We’re going to get a little bit of a season, if we get back by May 4. WIAA were working, doing a great job, keeping that hope. Then, they canceled it,” an emotional Zehnder said. “There was a moment of silence. You just feel that pain. It is what it is. This is just one team. Think about all the other stuff, Apple Blossom. It’s a historic time. This is a hall of fame bunch of kids.”
Certainly it was hard for the players to accept, but being the team players they are, they knew it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel the season, he said.
Did they have a shot to win state?
“There’s no doubt in my mind we had the ability to compete at the highest level. There is no doubt. Talk is cheap. You have to do it between the lines,” Zehnder said. “This one will be missed. The hardest thing for me is not being around them. Not getting to see them after school. I love being around them.”
The 11 seniors are OF TJ Scherting, INF Ty Waterman, INF/P Jared Rubash, P Nolan Dorey, OF/P Michael Lane, P Alan Suan, INF/P Chandler Holoday, INF/P Thomas Blakney, C/OF Jaylen Heggem, OF Marcus Jackson, and INF/P Colton Files.