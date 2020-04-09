WENATCHEE — The Big 9 championship in boys’ soccer in 2020 was likely to come down to Wenatchee and Eastmont. Both teams boasted players from those Wenatchee area club teams which played for the national championship.
Even though Wenatchee lost 14 seniors from 2019, they restocked with another nine seniors in 2020 who, combined with a talented underclass, could have done some damage in the state playoffs.
Senior goalkeeper Logan Nelson, at 6 feet 5 inches tall, was a rock in the back. He’s headed to the University of Portland to play college soccer. Senior Carlos Viramontes was a returning first-team, all-league midfielder.
“I was excited about what he could do. I had a center midfielder who could just dominate that position and allow my two sophomore forwards to start creating things,” said Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson.
Sophomore forward Tyler Wisen was another to watch. He’s drawing interest from the University of Washington and UCLA. Sophomore Marcos Bravo has been playing with Crossfire in Redmond, looking possibly into the academy program.
Defensively, senior Freddy Reynaga, one of the captains, is a four-year varsity player. Another addition to the varsity defense was senior Jack Wierzbicki, a 6-foot-5-inch player who was on the swim team.
“I was like, oh my gosh, I’m going to finally have a huge center back who was mobile and active. I just felt like all the pieces were coming together to make a deep run,” Tronson said.
The only action for the team were two 20-minute sessions in a jamboree. A couple days later, everything was shut down. Tronson was excited by what he saw at the jamboree.
“Would that have resulted in wins? I don’t know. Soccer is a crazy game. The thing for me is having that taken away so abruptly. We play on a Wednesday and by Friday we’re done,” he said. “It hurt the last day when we collected the gear; we were ready to go train, then we were told not to step on the field. It wasn’t like we got one last training session with the boys. We’re done.”
News the season had been canceled hit the nine seniors pretty hard, according to Tronson.
“It’s huge. I am constantly in contact with them. We went to an online training system with our captains leading since we couldn’t have contact. I was in contact with them yesterday, sending them video, just to do something,” he said. “The coaches got together throwing out ideas. If we get released, maybe we do something at the end of June, just so they have a chance to play. That is all up in the air. It’s been a shock to my system.”
Tronson, who is retiring from teaching after 38 years, said he’s been contacted by former players about this.
He also coaches Cashmere girls’ soccer.
The girls have been texting him about club ball in the summer
But he doesn’t know. Everything is still up the air.
His Wenatchee boys squad had 26 freshmen, many of whom would be pushing for varsity spots.
“There were kids pushing for a higher level. I saw a very deep pool. The first team was more like 25-26. We felt we were that deep. If there was an injury or illness, we would not miss a beat,” he said.
Not being able to spend a season with the younger players could make next season like a brand-new program, Tronson said.
“Could it be beneficial? Yes, because everyone is in the same boat. It’s not just like my program was shut down. Everyone was shut down,” he said. “The tough thing will be if the international leagues start playing again, they’ll be questioning why can’t we? It will really hit the seniors.”