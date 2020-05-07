WENATCHEE — The bride and groom were in their backyard in Wenatchee and the officiant was in Iowa, marrying the happy couple via a Zoom chat projected on a large TV screen. Two socially distanced friends served as witnesses as they exchanged vows.
A pandemic-style wedding wasn’t the first choice for Dennis Jeziorski and Krystal Augustine, but the state’s stay-at-home order has forced a lot of changes. They agreed that taking their nuptials online was a better option than postponing their wedding.
On April 25, they hosted a virtual ceremony, complete with relatives from across the country. Instead of rows of seats, the wedding had rows of Zoom chat boxes on a large TV.
Dennis, an electrician, and Krystal, a receptionist at Confluence Health, originally planned to marry at Ohme Gardens with a family gathering of about 25 people. Krystal said she is considering renewing vows and holding an in-person family gathering at Ohme Gardens once the pandemic passes.
Those who Zoom chatted into the wedding said it was the next-best thing to being there, according to Krystal. There was “a little bit of everything in that 40 minutes,” she said.
The couple is from Minnesota and recently moved out to Wenatchee. Krystal’s dad hoped to fly out to see the wedding and was disappointed he could not attend in person.
“He got super excited … to be a part of it even though he wasn’t physically there,” she said.
To ensure all went smoothly with the ceremony, family and friends even held a virtual wedding rehearsal a couple days prior.
To start the service, the couple danced in their backyard to the tune of “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay. Krystal’s sister, an ordained minister, then began officiating the ceremony via Zoom.
Not all went according to plan, however. Part way through the wedding, Krystal ran offscreen. “I had forgotten the rings on the counter,” she explained later.
After vows were successfully exchanged, the couple kissed. They later toasted with their virtual guests and shared a slow dance, all within the boundaries of their live-video frame. “We even added Corona beers in there and did a little clang,” Krystal said.
The Jeziorskis are waiting for places to open up again before making any honeymoon plans.
“It feels pretty good to be married — doesn’t feel like a whole lot has changed,” Krystal said.