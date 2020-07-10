LEAVENWORTH — München Haus Bavarian Grill & Beer Garden has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.
The restaurant said in a post of Facebook that all employees will be tested before returning to work.
The COVID-19-positive employee’s last shift was Tuesday, according to the statement. When they reported in for the Tuesday shift, the employee had a normal temperature, wore personal protective equipment and followed social distancing practices.
München Haus decided to close “out of an abundance of caution for our community and employees,” according to the statement. Reopening will occur when it is “completely safe and prudent to do so.”
The restaurant will be sanitized during the closure, according to the statement. München Haus also said they are also seeking medical counsel to ensure safety of customers and employees.