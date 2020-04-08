MANSON — The Manson Apple Blossom Committee has canceled the community's annual Apple Blossom Festival, originally scheduled to start on May 8.
“It sucks. It’s terrible. We’re so disappointed,” said committee co-chairman Launie Buck.
After Gov. Jay Inslee extended school closures to the end of the school year, the committee, with the help of community and sponsor input, made a joint decision to cancel, she said.
The committee considered postponing the festival, but because July and August are the busiest months for local businesses, closing down Manson’s main road would take a financial toll. “A lot of businesses only have two months to make the money they need to make to sustain their families through the whole year,” she said. Closing the road to clear the streets for a parade loses them half a day’s revenue.
At this point, there is not a date to reschedule between July and September that would work for everyone, according to Buck. The best time to have this festival is in May, but unfortunately that is not going to happen this year, she said.
“It’s a hard time for people right now,” she said.