MANSON — Manson High School is going “Golden Globe” style with its commencement exercises this year.
A pre-recorded Senior Awards and Slideshow event will be released at 7 p.m Friday on social media and the district website. Then, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, pre-recorded student speeches will be released. A Facebook Live event, showing seniors crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, will be broadcast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The district had been hoping to hold an in-person event, said Superintendent Matt Charlton, consulting with state and local health officials as late as Wednesday morning.
“We even delayed this decision hoping Chelan County would transition to Phase II but sadly this did not happen in time for this day,” he wrote in a letter to parents sent Wednesday.
“We have kept the senior class request of holding an in-person ceremony vs. virtual ceremony at the front of our thinking. Though we won’t all be able to be together as Manson, each graduate and their family will get to experience walking across a stage, hearing their name and receiving a diploma in person.”
Graduation photos of Manson High School seniors also are featured on banners displayed throughout the city’s downtown.