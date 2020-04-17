MANSON — Manson teachers came together in the key of A minor to remix some encouragement for their students. The plan? Sing their own Zoom-recorded parody of "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor.
Manson science teacher Anita Johanson said the goal was to help bring people together. “We wanted to just give our community and kids a reason to smile,” she said.
Each Manson staff member involved took a turn singing their line on a live video chat using Zoom. About 10 performing teachers read off lines on their screen and exchanged dance solos.
Kate Sorenson, high school math teacher and the lyrical mind behind the song, produced the video. Sorenson uploaded lyrics to the Zoom chat, sang the tune and then let staffers give it a try.
She wrote lines such as “I will survive! Oh, as long as we know how to Zoom. I know that we will thrive” and “everything is cancelled and it breaks your heart. Except for math and science, English, history, gym and art.”
For the chorus, Sorenson would flip the Zoom recording to a group view, before going back into solos from individual teacher. In total, the Zoom meeting took about an hour.
Teachers have done a really good job reaching out to students individually, but there had yet to be a group message from teachers to students, she said.
The staff wanted to create something, letting students know there is some happiness in the world still, she said. “We’re still there for them; we’re still their teachers.”