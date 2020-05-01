WENATCHEE — On Thursday afternoon, a few dozen shoppers waited in line outside of the Wenatchee Walmart. About half of them wore face masks, and every minute or so, an employee would casually motion for them to enter the store.
Lines like these have become more common due to stricter implementation of social distancing and COVID-19 safety guidelines. Personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, have also become more widely used but still have not been adopted by everyone in public spaces.
By Monday, there will be a new reality for Costco customers: wear a mask or get turned away at the door.
A change in shopping habits
Wenatchee resident Amy Michael-Walls is all for Costco’s new rule. Her son normally spends every Friday with her mother-in-law, but since the outbreak, the family has been socially distancing from each other.
“We wear our masks anytime we have to go out,” she said. “We are obviously not sick, but it’s just to keep our germs from everybody else.”
Michael-Walls said it is for the good of everybody to be wearing a mask during the pandemic.
For a month, Michael-Walls ordered groceries online for pickup because she was too afraid to go inside a grocery store. Later, she decided to take a trip inside Safeway to get her son a doughnut after getting a couple of masks.
For Michael-Walls, wearing a mask on outings has become normal.
The Costco mask rule is great, she said. “I wish that this had been done sooner.”
Sam Baird, a business owner from East Wenatchee, said it is ridiculous that stores are being reactive rather than proactive at the outset of the pandemic.
“Where were they two months ago...when all of this stuff kicked off,” he said. “If they wanted people to wear masks, they should have done that from the get go.”
Baird said if going to Costco means having to wear a face mask, then he does not plan to shop there or any business with similar rules.
One store adding a face mask rules is not going to stop anything, he said.
If there is really a case of keeping people safe and socially distanced to prevent a pandemic catastrophe, then online shopping or curbside pickup should be the only option, he said.
The case for face masks
Dr. Malcolm Butler, chief medical officer at Columbia Valley Community Health, said what has been learned from other countries is that even though it seems to make no sense at all from a medical perspective, wearing a mask works. There is clear evidence from other countries that have done universal masking that face coverings are very impactful, he said.
“We cannot ignore observational studies, and we should not ignore what we’ve seen work very well in other countries,” he said. “ ... Although I can’t explain it, and I don’t totally understand it, I do know that it’s effective.”
Generally, with infections, people know who is sick because they act sick, he said. With infections such as MRSA or influenza, people are symptomatic. In this area and probably most of the country, about 30 percent of people testing positive for COVID-19 have no symptoms, he added.
Butler said his support for universal masking is two-fold, the first being that it has worked in other countries. The second point is that people have to assume everyone is contagious; it is the only way to keep ourselves safe, he said.
If someone assumes everyone around them is contagious, they will wear a mask, he said.
Butler recommends people wearing the highest quality mask they can find. If someone can find professional-grade masks to wear, then they should wear them. If they cannot, then “they should wear whatever they can find,” he said.
“Anytime that you are around people who could potentially infect you, you should be wearing a mask,” he said.
Community efforts
Selina Danko, outreach specialist for Link Transit, helped work with community members to supply masks for the Wenatchee Valley community. On Friday, Link, with the help of Waterville Cares seamstresses, handed out hundreds of free masks.
Due to some stores like Costco starting to require the use of face masks, the demand for face coverings locally has increased, she said.
The goal of the project was to get as many masks in as many people’s hands as possible, helping keep the community safe and stop the spread of COVID-19, Danko said.