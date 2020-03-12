NCW — Catholic parishes within the Diocese of Yakima are expected to continue hosting mass, although with caution, as many dioceses, including the Archdiocese of Seattle, have canceled such gatherings to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The diocese issued a detailed directive last week advising parishioners avoid hand-to-hand contact as much as possible and urging those who are sick to remain home.
Monsignor Robert Siler, chancellor with the Diocese of Yakima, said that while the diocese now has no plans to suspend mass, “... we are monitoring the situation closely and beginning to cancel some non-essential meetings, particularly in larger group settings.”
The Archdiocese of Seattle on Wednesday ordered its parishes to suspend public celebrations of Mass. The order came after Gov. Jay Inslee called for a prohibition of gatherings of 250 or more people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.