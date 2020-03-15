MATTAWA — A Catholic priest based out of Mattawa has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rev. Alejandro “Alex” Trejo, pastor of Our Lady of the Desert Parish, tested positive for the coronavirus after a third round of testing, the Diocese of Yakima said Sunday in a news release.
Trejo, 48, has been hospitalized since March 1 for treatment of pneumonia caused by the virus. The diocese learned of the results late Saturday night.
“Father Alex continues to recover well and we are appreciative of the prayers of many, many parishioners, and the excellent care of the hospital staff,” said Bishop Joseph J. Tyson of Yakima.
The diocese is working with the Grant County Health District to identify those whom Trejo has been in close contact with over the past month.
Trejo had been tested twice previously for the virus, but both results were inconclusive, the release said. He is the third person to test positive in Grant County.