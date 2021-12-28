WENATCHEE — Cascade Medical fielded about 600 phone calls Monday, most of them from people looking for COVID-19 tests.
Cascade Medical only offers about 80 COVID-19 tests a week, prompting the Leavenworth hospital's spokesperson, Clint Strand, to post on Facebook asking people to consider other alternatives.
The influx of calls has several health officials now focusing their testing resources toward symptomatic COVID-19 people.
Confluence Health, the major medical provider in North Central Washington, said in a news release that it had also received a large influx of calls concerning COVID-19 tests.
Several Confluence Health testing site have shortened their hours of operation due to staffing shortages and the cold weather, according to the news release.
At the moment, Confluence Health's capacity is at about 65% of its testing capacity prior to the holiday, said Katherine Grove, Confluence Health spokesperson.
Glenn Adams, Confluence Health chief operating officer, said in the news release that tests need to be reserved for people with COVID-like symptoms due to limited resources.
"It is important to remember that testing is a tool, and that a negative test today doesn’t ensure you will not develop COVID-like symptoms tomorrow," said Adams in the news release. "Please practice extra caution for the next four weeks as we anticipate we will see an omicron surge during this time."
Starting Wednesday, all COVID-19 tests will be made by appointment ahead of time by calling (509) 663-8711.
At its Wenatchee drive-thru testing site on Emerson Street, Confluence Health administers about 300 COVID-19 tests a day.
Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, also said that he anticipated an omicron surge to occur following the holidays.
"The best way you can prepare for this surge is to get your booster shot and continue to wear a mask when you are with people outside of your home," said Lake in an news release.
Testing demand at Columbia Valley Community Health, on the other hand, has remained somewhat steady with about 45 COVID-19 tests administered at its Wenatchee Express Care clinics, according to Erin Spencer, CVCH executive assistant.
As of Tuesday, Cascade Medical is still booked this week in regards to COVID-19 tests, he said in an interview with The Wenatchee World. People can book for COVID-19 tests next week.
