NCW — Chelan and Entiat have canceled their upcoming City Council meetings amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Chelan council meeting had been set for Tuesday, and the Entiat council meeting had been scheduled for April 23.
Cascadia Conservation District’s board meeting, set for Thursday, has also been canceled. A special call-in meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 24. For information, visit cascadiacd.org or call 436-1601.
The Chelan County Assessor’s Office has postponed its community meetings planned for April 21 at Cashmere Middle School and April 23 at the Malaga Fire Station. The office will try to reschedule them in June.