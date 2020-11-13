NCW — Local and state mental health experts say they are concerned about a rising amount of depression and anxiety linked to COVID-19.
The holidays and winter months tend to be a difficult time for people, but COVID-19 has complicated things even more, said Chris DeVilleneuve, Catholic Charities division director of behavioral health and integrated care. Catholic Charities, which has a Wenatchee-based crisis response team, hasn’t seen an uptick in suicide attempts, but it’s very hard to compare this year to last year.
“So we’re seeing more people for depression; we’re seeing more people with suicidal thoughts, because they don’t have the typical outlets and community resources,” DeVilleneuve said.
The actual number of people needing crisis intervention is down, but this is normal during a big event like COVID-19, he said. People are resilient during crises, but it is the period afterwards where residual trauma starts to show itself.
“This is a behavioral equivalent to a once-in-a-lifetime event,” DeVilleneuve said.
Of the people needing mental health help in the Wenatchee Valley about 70% of them are adults and the average age is 34; Roughly 20% are children or adolescents, he said. About 57% of the cases they get are for depression.
The pandemic is tough on people’s mental health because they can’t engage in normal coping mechanisms like going to a concert or even visiting family during holidays, which increases anxiety and depression, DeVilleneuve said. They are struggling to find avenues to connect with others.
One of the biggest patterns and warning signs for someone with suicidal thoughts is they almost always visit their primary care physician within one month before they make an attempt, he said.
“Usually it’s for something not related to suicide, but they’re feeling down and depressed and they’re trying to connect with someone and they don’t have the words for it,” DeVilleneuve said.
A rising number of men in their middle years and older are experiencing depression and having suicidal thoughts, said Dr. Julie Rickard, Suicide Prevention Coalition of NCW director. Middle-aged men can be one of the hardest populations to reach because they don’t usually seek out help or therapy.
“If they want help, it has to be more what we call, ‘shoulder to shoulder,’ where they end up having a conversation with someone while they are working or do something with them,” Rickard said.
If loved ones are concerned that one of their family members might be suffering from depression or anxiety, they can look for signs, said Steve Hightower, Catholic Charities crisis services manager. Signs can include:
- Withdrawn
- Sad
- Expressing hopelessness or that they don’t want to be here
- Thoughts of harming oneself
- Irritability or anger
- Not engaging in activities they normally would
- Self medicating or using alcohol and drugs
If people are struggling, Hightower said, even simple things can improve how someone is doing, including:
- Going out and being active
- Getting sunshine
- Exercise
- Communicating thoughts and emotions
- Getting enough sleep
- Eating healthy
“Depression will tell you to isolate and you want to do the opposite of that,” Hightower said.