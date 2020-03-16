WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort closed its lifts for the season Monday morning, complying with Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate for social-distancing and no gatherings of more than 50 people.
The slopes were open this past weekend and packed as patrons enjoyed sublime conditions and nearly 2 feet of fresh powder. But in light of the growing concern surrounding the spread of the coronavirus — otherwise known as COVID-19 — General Manager Josh Jorgensen announced the ski area is cutting off operations with four weeks (or between 10 and 14 operational days) remaining in the season.
“We had amazing conditions both this season and this past weekend and it is heartbreaking and certainly disappointing to have to do this,” Jorgensen said Monday. “But we feel like this is the best call in terms of our community.”
For the seasonal staff, who were brought up to speed Monday morning and whose employment ends a little earlier than anticipated, Jorgensen said Mission Ridge would support them as best they can as they now transition into another job. They also plan on bringing in staff over the next two weeks to help with the close-down.
“No one wants to be open more than our employees,” Jorgensen said. “They are disappointed, but have been supportive and understanding that the community as a whole is greater than individual pieces. If we can’t operate with confidence, then we need to (stay closed). But it’s no different than what we’re used to since we’re always dependent on the weather. We’re used to things being a little bit out of our control.”
“We’re not just locking the doors and leaving. We’ll be able to get a jump start on our summer projects — including the replacement of Chair 2 (The Liberator) to a Doppelmayr high-speed, detachable quad chairlift — and look forward to next year. Hopefully, by the summer we’ll come back to some normalcy and be skiing again before too long.”
With essentially 90 percent of the season complete, Jorgensen said Mission Ridge is not planning to issue any refunds to season-pass holders for the lost days and pointed to the strong support they’ve received online from the community since making the announcement.
“These things happen all the time,” Jorgensen said, referencing how previous years’ operations had been cut short due to a lack of snow. “We feel we gave our pass holders an awesome season and a lot of the comments from people have been thankful for the season they had. We wish we could be open to provide fun and joy but we’re grateful that we were able to do so for the last few weeks. This community is resilient; we’ll weather the storm.”