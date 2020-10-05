OMAK — A second round of grant funding opened Monday to small businesses in Okanogan County affected by COVID-19.
Okanogan County commissioners committed another $200,000 in CARES Act funding to help businesses cover eligible expenses incurred because of the pandemic.
Businesses with up to 20 employees can qualify for up to $10,000, which can be used to cover costs that include rent and mortgage, personal protection equipment, insurance, utilities, consulting and marketing expenses and COVID-19-related training. The funds cannot be used to cover payroll, taxes or capital expenses.
The grants are being administered by Okanogan County’s Economic Alliance.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 19.
Businesses that already have received funding through the program are not eligible.
For details, go to economic-alliance.com/grants/.