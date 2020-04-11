WENATCHEE — The Confluence Health Foundation has received more than 2,000 homemade masks and 100 homemade gowns from community members with new-found time and a desire to help.
In addition to the homemade supplies, the foundation has received around 7,000 manufactured masks, 15,000 pairs of gloves and 50 cases of hand sanitizer from community donations, Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning said.
The supplies have been distributed across the organization and to several area long-term care facilities, he said. Supply donations are still being accepted.
"Anything that people can raise at this point is really beneficial," Canning said.
For more information, contact the Confluence Health Foundation at (509) 436-6275 or drop off donations during business hours at its office, 518 N Chelan Ave.