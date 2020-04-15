WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is working with local service providers to launch a network of free community wifi hotspots to increase access during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The hotspots will be in public places with adequate parking, to ensure residents can access the internet while keeping socially distant, said Mike Coleman, managing director of fiber and telecommunications for the PUD.

“That way they can stay in their car, do their business and they’re not risking their social distancing or anything like that,” he said. “We don’t want to put them in a place where people would have to go inside and congregate.”

The exact locations will be added to chelanpud.org/hotspots when they’re announced. The first is expected to be set up within the next seven to 14 days, Coleman said.

The PUD will provide bandwidth at no charge to the internet service providers, who will then set up the equipment and manage the networks. The PUD’s efforts for the program are estimated to cost around $40,000, depending on how many hotspots are deployed.

So far, service providers LocalTel, iFiber and Native Networks have expressed interest in participating, PUD spokesman Neil Neroutsos said Wednesday. But the program is also open to other providers interested in joining.

“There’s all sorts of aspects that come into running a public hotspot, the security and some of the other conditions with it,” Coleman said. “So we’re very glad that they’ve chosen to participate with us in this endeavor.”

Around 76% of the county, or 35,000 customers, has access to the PUD’s fiber network, Coleman said. Around 51% of those customers have signed up to receive internet services through the network.

The state’s stay-home order will extend to at least May 4 and schools will remain closed through the end of the school year in June. Establishing the hotspot program was the quickest way to expand availability for residents during that time, Coleman said.

“The best and fastest way to get some service to a large number of customers quickly was to use the wireless access points, the hotspots,” he said. “… It was something that needed to be done quickly to provide the maximum benefit to the community.”