EAST WENATCHEE — More than 800 businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties have applied for emergency COVID-19 relief grants from the state — but less than 5% may receive funding.
Gov. Jay Inslee on March 18 announced $5 million in grant funding would be made available to small businesses with less than 10 employees. Each grant is capped at $10,000.
Since then, around 25,000 applications have been submitted statewide, state Department of Commerce spokeswoman Penny Thomas said Tuesday.
The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority has been accepting and processing local applications on behalf of the department, port authority CEO Jim Kuntz said Tuesday.
“We’re just overwhelmed with applications,” he said.
The port authority checked to ensure that applicants met the stated criteria, sorted them by city or unincorporated area, and passed them along to the state, Kuntz said. The state is expected to announce the recipients in three to four weeks.
The port authority’s 800 applications total more than $8 million in funding requests. But the Department of Commerce has allocated just $173,000 in grant funding for Chelan and Douglas counties, primarily based on the area’s population, Kuntz said.
The port authority has requested that each city, and the unincorporated areas, in Chelan and Douglas counties be equally represented in the funding disbursement.
It also requested that the state cap grants for the two counties at $5,000 — instead of the default $10,000 — to increase the number of applicants who receive assistance, Kuntz said.
“There’s so very little money set aside for this program that our request is to cap it at $5,000,” he said. “That allows additional businesses to get at least some funding instead of none at all.”
At $5,000 apiece, 34 of the roughly 800 applicants would receive an emergency grant. The funds can be used for most operating expenses, including rent, inventory, utility bills and marketing, according to a press release from the port authority. The grant cannot be used for payroll.
Now that the port authority has a large list of businesses looking for assistance, it has been searching for other funding to provide ad hoc relief grants of its own, Kuntz said.
The port has been in contact with both counties and the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee looking for additional funding sources to expand the program, Kuntz said.