WENATCHEE — Find out the do's and don’ts of mask use during the pandemic at an online Q&A session. The session, hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, begins at noon Wednesday.
It will feature Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake, who will join a Zoom program to discuss CDC guidelines and how they apply to everyday use. Sewing experts also will be available to answer questions on mask-making methods and resources, including ties, elastic and no-sew versions.
For more information, visit wwrld.us/maskQandA.