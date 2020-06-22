WENATCHEE — Business owners who want to learn more about reopening under the latest COVID-19 guidelines are invited to join the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s livestreamed Q&A session at noon Wednesday.
A panel of experts will talk about resources for business leaders, toolkits, safety plans, mask requirements, phasing guidance, public and staff safety procedures and protocols, and community based testing. Questions from viewers also will be taken.
The panelists include:
- Sasha Sleiman, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce government affairs director
- Linda Haglund, Wenatchee Downtown Association executive director
- Dr. Greg Ledgerwood, a healthcare consultant
This event will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live, from the Museum’s Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance to info@wvmcc.org, or live via Zoom Q&A, Zoom Chat, or FB Live. For viewing instructions, go to the museum website’s event page, wwrld.us/3dmwX3.