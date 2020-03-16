WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is closed indefinitely.
The museum announced Monday it will close the museum and the Wells House on the Wenatchee Valley College campus to the public as a precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate the need for continued closure of our facilities in the coming weeks,” said Executive Director Keni Sturgeon.
The closures are effective immediately. The museum previously canceled or rescheduled all events, programs and tours through April 5.