WENATCHEE — NAMI Chelan-Douglas is offering free, twice-monthly mental health support meetings via Zoom. The virtual meetings are open to anyone directly or indirectly affected by a mental health condition.
Two groups meet regularly. One group is for those seeking peer support and the other is for family members supporting a loved one. The organization hosting the meetings is a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a group that provides mental health education and support.
Kaitlin Quirk, president of the local NAMI affiliate, said a lot of people are alone and in not-so-great situations. People attending support meetings talk about their daily struggles or challenges in caring for others with mental health conditions.
“It’s really brainstorming on how to solve problems and also just getting an opportunity to talk about something you’re going through,” she said.
A lot of conversations also circle around access to health care, Quirk said. The virtual meetings have also helped reach more people from rural communities who do not normally attend support meetings.
NAMI volunteers with mental health training and lived experiences help facilitate the meetings, she said. Last week, about 10 people attended.
Meetings are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday. To sign up, visit namicd.org.