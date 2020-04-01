WENATCHEE — Members of the Washington National Guard are being deployed to Wenatchee to help local food banks.
The National Guard is sending 10 guardsmen on Thursday to the Town Toyota Center to assist with food distribution, according to a news release from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Emergency Operations Center.
Several community groups, including the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, Serve Wenatchee and Christ Center Chaplains, combined food banks last week to provide food for residents affected by COVID-19.
The guardsmen will not be used in a law enforcement role to enforce restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, the release said. Their stay in Wenatchee was approved to last through April, but they'll be used as needed, said Rich Magnussen, spokesman for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Emergency Operations Center.
The request for guardsmen came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.