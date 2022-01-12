WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas counties reached a new all-time high this week, but hospitalizations remain constant.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 1,589 per 100,000 for the combined area of Chelan and Douglas counties as of Monday.
The previous highest COVID-19 rate for the area was 1,091.48 per 100,000 back in late-August amidst a wave of delta COVID-19 cases, according to state Department of Health data.
In Okanogan County, COVID-19 cases are on an upward trend but are much lower compared to Chelan and Douglas counties. The county reported a 14-day case rate of 394 per 100,000 as of Monday, according to Okanogan County Public Health data. A week ago, the case rate was 174 per 100,00 on Jan. 3.
Okanogan County's COVID-19 cases lag behind Chelan and Douglas counties case rate by about two or three weeks, according to Okanogan County Public Health officials.
The Grant County Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 672 per 100,000. On Dec. 30, the COVID-19 rate was 322 per 100,000.
The omicron variant accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases and is even more infectious than the delta variant, but early data suggests it is less severe, according to local health officials.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have not substantially increased with 20 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
Thirteen among the 20 hospitalizations are among fully vaccinated people. But many of these patients were admitted into the hospital for non-COVID reasons and are asymptomatic, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, in an email.
Confluence Health, in collaboration with the health district, has also established a COVID-19 triage center to assess COVID-19 patients and keep the hospital's emergency department open for non-COVID-19 emergencies.
The triage center is located at the Saddle Rock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., in Wenatchee.
Patients should come to the triage center if they have tested positive for COVID-19 and experience symptoms like difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, a temperature greater than 101 degrees or severe weakness, Lake said in a Confluence Health news release.
Patients experiencing a medical emergency, including not being able to breathe, should call 911 and go to the emergency department immediately.
