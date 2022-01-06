WENATCHEE — The next four to six weeks are going to be tough for Central Washington Hospital as COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to begin to climb once again.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have increased from 16 on Monday to 24 on Thursday, according to the Confluence Health’s COVID-19 webpage.
Local health officials now expect the vast majority of people in the area will be exposed to the new variant within the next several weeks.
“Unlike prior surges which were gradual, the omicron surge could lead to many people needing hospital care in a very short period of time, which places (Confluence Health) in a challenging situation,” said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, in an email to The Wenatchee World.
The omicron variant has overtaken the delta variant here and across the state with its high transmissibility.
More than 80% of recent infections in the state are due to the omicron variant, Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, state Department of Health’s chief science officer, said at a Thursday press conference.
Confluence Health staff are also being affected by the new variant. Although fully vaccinated, many staff members are being exposed in their homes or out in the community, Lake said.
“Luckily, most are not seriously ill, but it does take them away from the workplace while they quarantine,” he said. “This strains our workforce and we will likely need to move staff around so we can maintain necessary services in our hospital, (emergency rooms), walk-in clinics, and in the operating rooms for those needing urgent surgery. Unfortunately, this means that we may have to reduce some of the other care that we provide.”
Confluence Health, with the support of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, also will prepare a triage center that would be put into play should the hospital reach capacity, which would preserve the hospital’s ability to treat non-COVID-related issues.
Details about the site’s location may be finalized this weekend, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health administrator.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone