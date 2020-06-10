WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners have canceled Waterville’s annual NCW Fair because of limitations from Washington’s phased reopening approach. The fair would have taken place Aug. 26-30.
Commissioners made the decision with input from the NCW Fair board.
Fair Manager Carolyn Morley said planning something as big as the fair cannot happen without the guarantee of reaching Phase 4, Washington’s final stage of reopening, allowing for large gatherings.
FFA and 4-H participants and their animals, would not be able to attend if Phase 4 had not been reached yet, she said.
Douglas County is currently in Phase 1. The Grant County Fair was canceled in late May for similar reasons.
Morley said as much as it is the worst decision to make, in the end, it is the right decision to make. “You cannot have an agriculture fair without children and animals,” she said.
She said an idea for a “scaled-down” version of the fair was in place, but got thrown out after a look at the many health restrictions. Staff would have had to maintain extra safety requirements, including temperature checks and hand-washing stations.
Adding and maintaining a lot of extra requirements “really is not feasible with a small fair,” Morley said.