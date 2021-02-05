WENATCHEE — The state did not be release COVID-19 metrics last week for the North Central Region.
Gov. Jay Inslee made changes to the Roadmap to Recovery two-phase reopening plan on Jan. 28.
The plan now releases data every two weeks, so the next information on whether Okanogan, Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties qualify for Phase 2 will be released on Feb. 12.
As part of the changes, the region now only needs to pass three out of four metrics to qualify.
The four metrics are:
- The rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period
- The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19
- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive
- The number of intensive care unit beds in emergency rooms occupied (not just by patients with COVID-19)
It appears that the four counties are heading in the right direction to get to Phase 2.
On Wednesday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District reported that the rate of COVID-19 positives dropped from 472.5 per 100,000 people over a two-week period to 323.3, according to data from the health district.
Other counties' positive case rate:
- Grant County is at 492 as of Feb. 1, which is down from 533 on Jan. 28
- Okanogan County is at 170.8, which is down from 224.7 as of Jan. 28
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have also hit a two-month low of nine people, according to the health district. It was nearly 40 people a few weeks ago.
The percentage of tests coming back positive in Chelan and Douglas counties is at 9%, below the 10% state requirement, according to data from the health district. Data on the percentage of tests coming back positive is not as easily accessible in Grant and Okanogan counties.
The number of people at long-term care centers with COVID-19 has increased, though, with 37 new cases between Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, according to the health district. The number of staff at long-term care centers who reported having COVID-19, during the same time period was 17.
Between Jan. 12 to Jan. 25, 24 residents had COVID-19 and 11 staff members tested positive at long-term care centers, according to the health district.