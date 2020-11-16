WENATCHEE — Like many around the state on Sunday, those involved with NCW Libraries gathered around the TV to hear if Gov. Jay Inslee’s new restrictions would impact them. Much to their delight, the governor did not mention any new restrictions for libraries.
One of the governor’s restrictions was limiting public buildings to 25% of capacity.
NCW Libraries were already restricted to 25% of capacity at their libraries so there was no change for any of their libraries except for those in Ferry County.
“We have a couple of libraries in Ferry County. Since they were in Phase 3, they were able to have a few more people in the library building at a time, so we’re reducing that down to 25%,” said NCW Libraries Deputy Director Kim Neher. “That is the only change for us. We’re really happy to keep providing services.”
NCW Libraries spokeswoman Michelle McNiel said curbside pickup is still available, mail order is still available and the bookmobiles are still operating.
“It was really fortunate the governor included libraries in essential services,” McNiel said. “We take it pretty seriously. We realize we still have to be vigilant. We have all the safety precautions in place.”
NCW Libraries reopened to the public on Nov. 2. McNeil said some were so happy to be back in the library they brought signs saying “Thank you.”
The public has been so excited to have their libraries back, Neher said.
“We’re really excited to be back open serving our community as well. It’s really felt like a win-win for communities and staff,” Neher said. “Our staff was really missing serving communities, providing materials, resources. It was been wonderful to provide that again.”
Adherence to all the various health and safety protocols has been going well, Neher said, noting the staff at the library has been very careful and vigilant.
“We have very extensive plans that our staff needs to follow, masks, 30 minutes time limit for patrons that come in just to make sure everyone has a chance to use the library. We’ve installed glass barriers at our circulation desk. There is lots of hand sanitizer,” Neher said. “There is routine cleaning of the space every hour. We’re doing everything we can to keep our staff and community members safe and still able to access their library.”