WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that libraries could reopen in counties under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Because of that, NCW Libraries, which is based in Wenatchee, announced this week it was reopening libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties on Nov. 2.
Libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties, which opened for curbside and mail-order books on Sept. 14, cannot reopen until each reaches Phase 2.
Ferry County, which reached Phase 3 on June 6, has libraries in Republic and Curlew. NCW Libraries did not open the library system for just the two libraries in Ferry County, said Michelle McNiel, spokeswoman for the regional library system.
“Now that the governor says Phase 2 libraries can reopen as well, we decided to do Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties,” she said.
NCW Libraries has 30 libraries in its five-county system. There will be 19 libraries opening in the NCW Library system. Staff in those libraries includes only the librarians at this time, McNiel said. In Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties, librarians went back to work around Aug. 1 while in Chelan and Douglas counties, they went back to work around Sept. 1. The return to work was timed to the re-introduction of curbside and mail-order service in those counties.
All the books which are transferred between the libraries are routed through the main processing center in Wenatchee. McNiel said they were hoping the governor’s announcement would cover Chelan and Douglas counties as well.
“When the governor allowed curbside to restart in Chelan and Douglas counties a couple of weeks ago, he said he was allowing that in Phase 1.5 because he wanted equitable services in different counties,” she said. “We were thinking, if that is the case, we would get to open the libraries here, based on his earlier decision, but that did not apply.”
McNiel said NCW Libraries wants to offer services at whatever the comfort level of its patrons.
For those libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties, if you are ready to be back in the library, those libraries will be open. You can look at books, uses computers, read newspapers and watch DVDs.
For those not quite ready to come to the library, McNiel said there is still curbside service. You can call or go online — ncrl.org — to order books with no-contact curbside service.
If you are not ready for that, there is mail order where you can have books delivered to your residence. McNiel said the library still has virtual programs like storytime and DIY.
“If people just want to do the online stuff for now, that’s fine,” she said. “The gamut of where people are with COVID, we are going to have something for everybody.”
There can be 50% occupancy for those libraries in Phase 3 counties and 25% occupancy for those libraries in Phase 2 counties. McNiel said there must be social distancing and patrons must wear masks.
You must also limit your stay in the library to 30 minutes or less.
There are a lot of sanitizing rules, per the governor’s Safe Start Plan, McNiel said.
“All the places that people touch have to be cleaned. Right now, it’s a 24-hour quarantine for all materials checked in. By the time people get them again, we want to make sure there is nothing on there that could make people sick,” she said.
McNiel said the regional library received a grant for keyboard covers for its branch computers, which will be easier to clean.