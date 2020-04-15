WENATCHEE — With record numbers of unemployed people in Washington, the state Employment Security Department has struggled to meet the increased demand, leading to frustrated filers.
Locally, some have filed for unemployment benefits with no issues, while others have encountered problems.
Ann Peavey of Leavenworth said she filed for the first time two weeks ago. She messed up on her estimated return to work date of three months. She tried to change it but only encountered problems.
“So on Sunday, I went ahead and filled out the weekly report. About this same time I noticed there was an adjudication notation on my file. Two denial letters as well from my two attempts to be ‘standby.’ Monday morning, they deposited my first payment — miraculously," Peavy said via Facebook. "I'm told it'll be mid-April before I see the additional $600/weekly from the stimulus package — and that it'll be retroactive. All in all, it was frustrating, completely not intuitive, but seemed to work.”
Jennifer Lauer of Wenatchee filed online. She said it was simple and the application was approved the following week.
State Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said via a March 30 news release there are two factors causing people concern. People are concerned they won’t get be paid if they can’t get through.
"Benefits will be paid from the time people separated from their job or otherwise became eligible under the CARES Act, not from the time the application was submitted or approved,” LeVine said in the release.
The commisssioner said her agency is "experiencing unprecedented demand" and that "hundreds of thousands have successfully filed new claims related to the COVID crisis, many others have not yet been able to complete their application process."
According to LeVine, the second factor people are concerned about is they will miss out on the new CARES Act benefits during the time it takes to get the system updated. The federal CARES Act expands unemployment assistance to those not currently eligible who have been impacted by COVID-19, and provides an additional $600 per week to all unemployment recipients through July 31, 2020, she said.
“I shared recently that we are working hard to have our systems updated to reflect these changes by mid-April. We will then be able to make retroactive payments for both the weekly benefit amount owed as well as the additional $600 per week,” LeVine said in the release.
Employment Security has seen a 1,000-percent increase in call volumes over the past couple of weeks and the highest volume of new claims since the Unemployment Insurance program began in the 1930s, according to the release. The result is that it's making people anxious about getting their full benefit, Levine said in the release.
She said the agency is improving the information on its website, updating the technology and hiring more staff to address the tremendous demand the agency is experiencing. You can sign up for the ESD COVID-19 action alerts on esd.wa.gov. Answers to common questions, an application checklist and more can also be found on the site's COVID-19 page.
“Fundamentally, if you were eligible for unemployment before the federal legislation passed, please apply as soon as you can — taking care to read the information on the website beforehand and double-checking your information before submitting your application. If you were not eligible for unemployment before the CARES Act passed — including those that are self-employed, workers with fewer than 680 hours and others — we are asking you to wait to apply for unemployment because our system is not set up to accept your application,” LeVine said in the release.
LeVine said the best way to stay up to date is to sign up for the COVID action alerts. The agency will use this channel, as well as social media, to provide regular updates as this situation quickly evolves.
According to ESD statistics, unemployment remained at historical highs for the week of March 29 to April 4. However, the 170,063 claims filed during the week represented a 6.5 percent decrease from the previous week.
ESD paid out $79.4 million last week to individuals across the state.