NCW — Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties will remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s two-phased reopening plan next week.
The North Central Region that includes all four counties did not meet two out of four metrics for moving to Phase 2. No counties in the state qualified, according to a state Department of Health report.
Inslee released a new plan, “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery,” plan on Jan. 5. The new plan groups counties into regions that must qualify together to pass four metrics in regards to COVID-19 infections to move to Phase 2. The plan only has two phases and regions can regress to Phase 1 if they don’t maintain those metrics.
According to the governor’s website, Phase 1 restrictions include the following:
- Social gatherings are prohibited indoors
- Social gatherings outdoors are limited to 10 people
- Indoor dining prohibited
- Weddings and funerals limited to no more than 30 people and indoor ceremonies prohibited
- Gyms by appointment, no longer than 45 minutes per session, one customer per 500 square feet
- Low and moderate outdoor fitness allowed, such as hunting fishing, motorsports, parks, camping and hiking
- Private rentals of aquariums, indoor theaters and concert halls allowed with households of no more than six people
- Outdoor theaters, concerts and zoos must limit people to groups of 10 that are limited to two households
Phase 2 restrictions includes the following:
- Max of five people allowed to gather indoors and only two households
- Max of 15 people allowed to gather outside and only two households
- Indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity
- Weddings and funerals allowed with appropriate venue requirements
- Gyms must maintain 25% capacity
- Low, moderate and high-risk sport competitions can occur outdoors with up to 200 spectators
- Theaters, aquariums and museums can reopen with 25% capacity
- Outdoor theaters and concerts and zoos can occur with up to 200 spectators, groups of 15 that are limited to two households