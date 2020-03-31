WENATCHEE — Make a meme, design a tower, create something with a toilet paper roll and pitch your invention or business idea.
Those are just some of eight weekly challenges in store for students from kindergarten through high school participating in the 2020 NCW Tech & STEM Showcase — a new virtual event designed to replace the one that had been planned for May 15 at Quincy Public Market and May 16 at Pybus Public Market.
“While navigating the reality of COVID and students being out of the classrooms, we felt the event probably wasn’t realistic, but it’s important for us to stay connected and inspired,” said GWATA Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien. GWATA and the Apple STEM Network, with help from Ron Brown and Wenatchee School District’s tech team, started looking for an alternative to the event that has been offered every year since 2013.
In lieu of a public gathering, the new showcase, announced Tuesday, goes virtual and takes place over the next eight weeks.
Each Monday, starting April 6 and continuing through May 25, a new science, technology, engineering or math challenge will be issued on the Apple STEM Network website and on social media. Participation is free and open to all households, classrooms and school districts in North Central Washington. Students and educators also will have an opportunity to share technology or STEM projects they have been working on during the regular school year.
Each week, a “Celebrity Judge” will select one project winner to receive a $100 gift card and have an on-air phone interview with Chris Hansen on KOHO Radio. Finalists and the weekly winner will be showcased on the Apple STEM Network website and social media.
For details, go to applestemnetwork.org/stem-showcase.
GWATA Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien said in the past, about 100 students and teachers from a half-dozen or so school districts participated in the showcase each year, setting up booths and presenting their projects to the community.
“This year, we were already expanding it to a two-day event,” she said, with the hope of increasing participation.
By taking the challenge online, “The sky is the limit,” she said. “We are hoping to reach as many students, teachers and parents as we can.”