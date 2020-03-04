WENATCHEE — About halfway down a busy aisle in Fred Meyer, Dorothy Barber paused. With blue gloves on her hands, she held up a shopping list, then looked back over at empty shelves.
By Wednesday morning, shoppers had cleared out nearly all hand sanitizer bottles from major grocery stores in Wenatchee. Close by toilet paper, Lysol wipes and bleach supplies sat on nearly empty shelves in Walmart and Fred Meyer.
Notes on empty shelves read “5 each per customer” where Barber stood in Fred Meyer or “out of stock” in bold letters in Walmart.
Barber wears disposable gloves with her when she shops as a precautionary measure. She is not worried about being out around town, but as of recently, is avoiding unnecessary shopping trips for clothes or groceries.
“It doesn’t scare me to go out. But If somebody is standing there coughing, without a mask on, I don’t think they should be in the (grocery) store,” she said.
As soon as Barber gets back from her shopping trips, she puts her gloves in a bag and throws the gloves away once she gets home. Although Barber takes extra precautions, when it comes to the coronavirus, “if you get it, you get it,” she said.
Michele Gedrose, director of Continuing Education at Wenatchee Valley College, is also not terribly concerned about going out. People need to not become so scared that they stop going about their lives in a normal manner, she said while sitting at a table in Pybus Public Market.
But, just because Wenatchee residents live in a more rural area, does not mean the coronavirus will not hit over here. The fact that a student who attended classes at WVC is being tested for the coronavirus “hits home,” she said.
It solidified the idea that “this is here, and no one is safe from it,” she said. “That was a wake-up call, that it can happen anywhere.”
Gedrose knows if she does happen to get sick, at least she can stay home, but worries about others who have jobs that do not share her same benefits. “I’m lucky enough that I do have sick leave,” she said. But it is a little terrifying that other people do not.
People just have to be diligent in washing their hands and not congregating in large groups, she said. “I’m cautious, but I’m not going to stop doing what I’m doing,” she said.
Linda Cantu, an orthodontics receptionist in Wenatchee, said she put signs up to let people know they should stay home if they are feeling sick, rather than come into her office. A lot of people come in for appointments at work, coughing and sneezing all over the place, she said at Pybus on her lunch break with coworkers.
Regardless of whether people stay home, there is nothing anyone can do except wait and see if the coronavirus eventually goes away, she said. “I think we all are a little nervous but it is kind of out of our control, we can’t do anything about it.”
Earlier in the week, Cantu said, Costco nearly sold out of water, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. “Everybody is kind of worried,” she said.
When this first started happening, Cantu bought supplies such as Lysol wipes. Now, she is taking it a step further by stocking up on non-perishable groceries like frozen foods, canned foods, water and medications.
The flu, AIDS and suicide alone have all killed more people than the coronavirus, she said. People are just scared because they don’t know how fast the coronavirus can spread.
“Right now, it’s not something to worry too much about,” she said. And, “hopefully it doesn’t affect too many of us.”