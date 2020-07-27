WENATCHEE — Colonial Vista in Wenatchee has 14 active cases of COVID-19 among patients in its Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center.
An additional two patients and two staff members in the center tested positive and recovered in June, the company said in a statement Monday.
In April the company had eight residents and five staff members in its Prestige Senior Living at Colonial Vista division test positive for the virus. There are no active cases in that part of its campus, which is on Okanogan Avenue in Wenatchee, according to the statement.
The Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, where the active cases are located, offers "post-acute, transitional care, outpatient rehabilitative therapy and aquatic therapy programs all on one campus," according to its website. "The interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists, social workers and healthcare technicians are experts in providing a full range of services."
The organization is now testing all patients and residents on a weekly basis, according to a company statement from Saturday.
"Our results show that many of the patients who have tested positive are asymptomatic, and we believe our ability to test individuals who may not yet exhibit symptoms is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus within our buildings," read part of the statement. "We are thankful to have the ability to offer such comprehensive testing and will continue to take every possible precaution to safeguard others in our care."
Colonial Vista, which is operated by a company called Prestige Care based in Vancouver, Washington, is following CDC guidelines for personal protective use and limiting movement between different levels of care within its center.
Businesses are required to notify the local health jurisdiction when they have two or more positive COVID-19 cases, Chelan-Douglas Health District spokeswoman Veronica Farias told The Wenatchee World last week.
Other senior care facilities in North Central Washington have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.
Cashmere Care Center in early July reported that seven residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus. A week later nine more resident cases and three more staff cases were reported.
Regency Harmony House, a senior living center in Brewster, had an outbreak in late June and early July. Both the center and the Okanogan County Public Health District declined to say how many residents and staff members were affected.
The region has seen increased testing and higher rates of positive results. Chelan County had its highest daily tally of COVID-19 positives on Friday.
As of Monday afternoon, 890 positive cases had been reported in Chelan County since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County had 615.