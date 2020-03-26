WENATCHEE — Ace Bollinger’s phone lit up with calls, emails and texts right after the announcement.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday evening issued new guidance that halts nearly all residential and commercial construction across the state.
“We’re just reeling from it in the last 24 hours,” Bollinger, a Wenatchee custom-home builder, said Thursday. “We’re less than 24 hours in and we’re still just figuring it out.”
Inslee’s original Stay Home, Stay Healthy order that closed all “non-essential” businesses Tuesday left uncertainty about which construction projects would be allowed to continue. The new guidance clarifies that most projects need to halt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“In general, commercial and residential construction is not authorized under the proclamation because construction is not considered to be an essential activity,” read part of a memo issued by the governor's office Wednesday evening.
There are some exceptions to the shutdown:
- Construction work related to a “public entity or governmental function or facility, including but not limited to publicly financed low-income housing”
- Construction related to "essential businesses"
- Work done to prevent unsafe conditions, avoid damage or address emergency repairs at non-essential businesses or residential structures is also permitted.
“All construction activity must meet social distancing and appropriate health and worker protection measures before proceeding,” according to the guidance.
The shutdown is currently expected to run two weeks, but Inslee in a Thursday press conference said it may need to extend longer, The Seattle Times reported.
Mike Faulk, a spokesman for the governor's office, said Thursday the state will wait to see how the measures are affecting the pandemic's rate-of-infection curve before making that decision.
The new directive has already brought Bollinger’s four active residential projects to a halt, he said.
The Chelan County Community Development Department announced Thursday that it would limit building inspections to “those activities necessary for the continuation of ‘essential public services’ and for emergency home repairs related to life and safety issues.”
That will also have a material impact on Bollinger’s ability to move clients into their homes, he said.
Bollinger said he understands the importance of social distancing, but questions why some businesses were deemed "essential" in the order.
“I don’t understand how a pot business is essential and a coffee business is essential and construction is not,” he said. “ ... I’m trying to be sympathetic and do my part to stay away from people, but it’s going to hurt our economy and going to hurt jobs for months on end.”
Signs of economic fallout are already looming large. Unemployment claims in Chelan and Douglas counties shot up tenfold last week compared to the previous week, according to the Employment Security Department.
The department hasn’t released county-level claims by industry. But statewide claims in the construction sector were up 163.4% last week — And that was before the new guidance from Inslee.
There were an estimated 2,700 Wenatchee-area workers employed in the construction, mining and logging industries as of January, according to Employment Security Department data.
March is normally a slower time of year for building and planning applications, but the city of Wenatchee has also seen a noticeable drop-off in filings the past couple weeks, Public Services Supervisor Josh Osborne said Thursday.
“It certainly seems applications have slowed down,” he said.
Wenatchee-based Goodfellow Bros. has stopped work on its roughly 30 construction sites across the state, President and CEO Chad Goodfellow said Thursday.
“Basically we’re going to have a small crew available to maintain the sites,” he said. “Beyond that, there won’t be any new construction work performed.”
Within the span of 48 hours, the company had to secure all of its projects and take steps to prevent everything from erosion to weather, Goodfellow said.
In the meantime, most of their employees will be covered through unemployment insurance or sick leave through their unions, Goodfellow said.
“For us, looking out for the health and safety of our employees is paramount,” he said. “If the governor believes this is going to keep us safe and healthy, we’re supportive. While it is a challenging time, we’re looking forward to resuming work.”
Just a few days ago, there were 15-20 people working on Steve Tramp’s 85-bed Sleep Inn hotel project in Olds Station.
“Up until today it was business as usual,” Tramp said Thursday. “We didn’t see a lot of slowing, but we saw a lot more caution among the workers. The teams had been more spread out.”
Following Inslee’s guidance, Tramp and his contractor have now halted operations on the project.
They were about two weeks ahead of schedule on the project timeline and had expected to finish construction by mid-June, Tramp said. This at-least two-week shutdown will erase those gains.
“The next two weeks, we wanted to be very cautious to make sure we’re keeping the workers safe and keeping the community safe,” he said. “As badly as the contractors needed to work and wanted to work, all of us felt that today is not the day to come to work for the next two weeks.”