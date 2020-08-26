OLYMPIA — Swimming pools can reopen and indoor religious services can resume Thursday in Chelan and Douglas counties — with restrictions.
However, retail stores in the two counties will see a reduction in allowed occupancy.
The state Department of Health announced the changes Wednesday. Chelan and Douglas are currently in a modified Phase 1 of the state restart plan.
General use swimming pools, like those run by athletic clubs or municipalities, can offer appointment-only lap swimming, one-on-one lessons and classes of five or less.
Indoor religious services are limited to 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.
In-store retail occupancy is being reduced from 50% to 30%. This applies to both non-essential and essential businesses, like grocery stores.
Curbside library services, drive-in movies and team gymnastics are permitted, as well as outdoor card rooms with up to 50 people.
According to the Department of Health, the new guidance brings Chelan and Douglas in line with Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties, which are also in a modified Phase 1.
“To date, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas and Yakima counties had different approved activities in their modified Phase 1 plans,” according to a department news release. “To create consistency in allowed activities, the state worked with local jurisdictions to agree on one set of activities that will be applied to all counties in modified Phase 1.”
For more information on the changes announced Wednesday, see wwrld.us/32xji6l.