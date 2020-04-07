SEATTLE — After a "massive infusion of new data," modelers at the University of Washington are painting a much more optimistic picture of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the state, revising sharply downward their estimate of how many people are likely to die and suggesting Washington may have already passed the peak of hospitalizations.
The UW's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the state can expect roughly 632 deaths, compared to an estimate 10 days ago of more than 1,400 fatal cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
IHME Director Christopher Murray said the analysis shows that Washington — the state where the virus first took hold — is also among the first places in the country to begin bringing the epidemic under control. Gov. Jay Inslee cited the improved forecasts in his decision to return 400 ventilators to the national stockpile for use in harder-hit areas.
Nationwide, IHME is now projecting about 82,000 deaths through early August, down from an earlier estimate of 93,500. And while shortages of hospital and ICU beds will continue to be acute in hot spots like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, many other parts of the country seem to have enough capacity to deal with a wave of severe infections expected to peak in most states by April 16, the analysis finds.
But the improved outlook is contingent on maintaining strict social-distancing measures, including closure of schools and nonessential businesses, at least through the end of May, Murray said Monday in a press briefing via Zoom.
"If you ease up prematurely ... the potential for rebound is enormous."
No model is perfect, and the numbers and trends are not guaranteed to be correct. But new information pouring in from Italy, Spain and the East Coast has greatly improved the researchers' confidence in their results, Murray said. The UW group is currently the only source of state-by-state projections.
"We are acutely aware of the importance for us to get this right, because we don't want to mislead decision makers," he said. "At least for now, I think our models are the best that are available for ... looking at the course of the epidemic across states."
The possibility that Washington has already "flattened the curve" of the epidemic is borne out by observations at area hospitals. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections at UW Medicine's three Seattle hospitals has held steady at about 120 over the past five days, said Lisa Brandenburg, the facilities' president.
The new UW forecasts also aligns more closely with patient counts at Swedish Health Services' five hospitals in the Seattle area, said Chris Dale, chief quality officer. The peak number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Swedish so far was 102 on April 2. By Monday, it was down to 97.
Earlier in the spring, Swedish was bracing for up to 256 patients in intensive care units. But through Monday, there had been fewer than 60 at a time.
The UW hospitals haven't had to add bed capacity or boost their staff above normal levels, thanks to the cancellation of most elective surgeries and other procedures. There also doesn't appear to be a statewide shortage of ventilators, Brandenburg said.
"We are feeling increasingly confident we can handle the surge."
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19-like symptoms statewide also suggests a downward trend, according to information released last week by the Washington Department of Health.
Though testing levels are inconsistent, the number of new cases confirmed daily in King County has been generally declining since March 26. An apparent spike of 269 new infections reported April 5 included delayed results from previous days' testing, health officials said.
"I think it's too early to be confident, but I do feel we are moving in the right direction," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County. "The progress is very tenuous because as soon as we start getting together again and having more contact, the number of serious infections and deaths will start to rise."