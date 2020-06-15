WENATCHEE — The next hearing in a lawsuit filed by local plaintiffs against Gov. Jay Inslee is set for June 24.
Forty-six residents of Chelan and Douglas counties sued Inslee last month in Chelan County Superior Court in an attempt to end the COVID-19 state of emergency and allow local officials to control reopening of the economy.
Two weeks ago, Judge Kristin Ferrera ruled the case would proceed in Chelan County after the governor’s representation, the state Attorney General’s Office, motioned for the case to be transferred to Thurston County where the emergency declaration was made.
Motions were filed in superior court to host the next hearing Thursday, but Court Administrator Fona Sugg said that after a conference Monday morning the hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. June 24.
The hearing will be streamed online.