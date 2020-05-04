WENATCHEE — After a pair of outbreaks in April, Bonaventure of East Wenatchee and Prestige at Colonial Vista said Monday they currently have no active cases of COVID-19.
The two senior living facilities — which house a combined 351 residents — said social distancing measures will be continued to prevent new outbreaks of the virus.
Colonial Vista in Wenatchee has referred a total of 18 assisted living residents for testing, 10 of which came back positive, according to a Monday statement from the company. Eight of those positive residents recovered and two have since passed away.
“Sadly, two residents passed away from complications relating to the virus, including a resident who was receiving care at a nearby hospital,” read part of the statement. “Our hearts continue to be with those who have lost loved ones to this illness.”
The organization also referred 18 staff members for testing, with five positive results. Those five staff members were isolated and have since recovered and returned to work, according to the statement.
“We remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maintain our strict infection control policies,” read part of the statement. “We also continue to work with the health department to screen for COVID-19 and will retest all those who exhibit possible symptoms.”
Bonaventure of East Wenatchee has referred 47 residents and staff members for testing, Director of Operations Jeremiah Gray said Monday. Three residents and two staff members returned positive cases.
Both staff members and two of the residents have fully recovered, Gray said. One resident who had COVID-19 has since passed away, but the organization suspects underlying health conditions caused his death.
Bonaventure still plans to continue social distancing and sanitization protocols. Some group activities with two to five participants have resumed — with social distancing, Gray said.
Masks have been provided to all residents and symptoms checks are still being conducted, he said. Testing will resume if any residents or staff show symptoms.
“But it appears that we have made it through,” Gray said.
There were 403 total reported cases of novel coronavirus in North Central Washington as of Monday afternoon. See our daily case-count updates here.