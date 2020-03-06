WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College student tested Monday for COVID-19 is in the clear.

Test results came back negative Friday, according to a press release from Wenatchee Valley College officials, who got the word about 4 p.m. from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.

“At this time, there are no confirmed cases of either WVC students or employees being diagnosed with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus 2019),” according to the press release.

The health district reported Monday that a patient at Cascade Medical in Leavenworth met the criteria for COVID-19 testing and that the patient had attended classes at WVC.

That prompted an overnight cleaning of the college to assure the safety of students and employees.

Custodians focused their efforts on high-traffic areas like classrooms, labs and common areas, using best practices for sanitization as outlined by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same protocol likely would be used if another student or employee is tested for the virus, said college officials.

“College leadership will consult with CDHD and, unless advised otherwise, will remain open,” according to the press release.

“We are taking the possibility of a coronavirus case on campus seriously. We have been advised by health experts to keep campus open,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “However, we are understanding of those students and employees who may need to work from home at this time. Our two biggest priorities right now are the safety of our campus community and continuing to offer essential services to our students.”

Options have been prepared for students and employees who need to stay home due to illness, concern and underlying health issues, should the need arise.

The focus in the meantime remains on encouraging students and staff to practice prevention methods outlined by the CDC, including practicing good hygiene, hand washing and staying at home if they’re feeling sick.